Clandestinely shot in Chechnya during the first war, mounted ten years later to bear witness to a forgotten history, Itchkéri Kenti is, in the eyes of the Chechens, a symbolic film. To limit its reach to Chechnya would be reductive. In France, Europe, Algeria, the intensity of the reactions speaks for itself: everyone discovers a little Chechen after seeing this film. Itchkeri Kenti is a film about the human in war and resistance. A film that questions our memory.