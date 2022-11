Not Available

Aaron, Vinny and Cooper are dead broke and ready to give up on their pursuit of becoming big shot filmmakers. Desperate to keep the dream alive, they turn to crowdfunding for their first feature film and raise $75,000 dollars. However, they are overtaken by greed and instead blow the money on frivolous luxuries. Now they must face the consequences, including some shady acquaintances interested in their fortune, and an onslaught of angry donors who have been deceived.