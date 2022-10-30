Not Available

Shiva (Sunil Shetty) is a professional hit man. Shiva accepts a contract from Jindal (Mohan Joshi) to kill Vikram (Mukul Dev). Circumstances force Shiva to come to know Mukul first, and instead of killing him, he becomes his bodyguard and protects him against Jindal and his men. Soon Shiva, Mukul, and Mukul's girlfriend Roshni Hiranandani (Pooja Batra) are on the run from Jindal's men. Jindal makes it clear that he will not rest until he sees the dead bodies of all the three. How long will they survive Jindal? Did Shiva really change his mind or is this his strategy to bring Mukul alive to Jindal?