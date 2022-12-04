Ittsu: THE MOVIE

Not Available

The first part of the two-part "Itsu The Movie", a movie adaptation of the youth love comedy comic by Kazuto Okada, a popular manga artist known for "Sundome," starring Misaki Soejima, a popular gravure idol. Sagami, a junior high school student who is about to take the high school exam, encounters a beautiful girl when she visits the school of her choice and is fascinated. Sagami, who miraculously flickers in her skirt with a mobile camera, works hard to study and pass the exam, dreaming of going to the same high school as her, despite feeling guilty. However, Sagami, who accidentally entered the women's changing room as soon as she entered the school, tried to leave the place before anyone could see it, but she was witnessed by her longing for the scene.