Anna is coming out. But not as gay as a revolutionary. Itty Bitty Titty Committee is a rockin love song to the heady rush of sex, freedom and rebellion that happens when an everyday girl discovers her own strength and the righteous indignation needed to take action and change the world. Our heroine is a shy, just-out-of-high-school lesbian, still living with her parents and working at a plastic su
|Melonie Diaz
|Anna
|Nicole Vicius
|Sadie
|Guinevere Turner
|Reporter Marcy Maloney
|Carly Pope
|Shuli
|Daniela Sea
|Calvin
|Leslie Grossman
|Maude
