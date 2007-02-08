2007

Itty Bitty Titty Committee

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 8th, 2007

Studio

Not Available

Anna is coming out. But not as gay as a revolutionary. Itty Bitty Titty Committee is a rockin love song to the heady rush of sex, freedom and rebellion that happens when an everyday girl discovers her own strength and the righteous indignation needed to take action and change the world. Our heroine is a shy, just-out-of-high-school lesbian, still living with her parents and working at a plastic su

Cast

Melonie DiazAnna
Nicole ViciusSadie
Guinevere TurnerReporter Marcy Maloney
Carly PopeShuli
Daniela SeaCalvin
Leslie GrossmanMaude

View Full Cast >

Images