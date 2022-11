Not Available

The documentary covers the carrer of Ivair Ferreira, striker and left winger revealed by Portuguesa de Desportos in the 1960s. Nicknamed "The Prince of Football" by The King of Football (Pelé) himself. He was in the "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah" attacking trio of Portuguesa (alongside Leivinha and Servílio) where he played for fifteen years; was in Corinthians' attacking duo with Rivellino; and North American champion playing for the Toronto Metros-Croatia with Eusébio.