Ivan Brovkin na tseline

A dashing young man, Ivan Brovkin, (played by the charming Leonid Kharitonov) walks in a field, singing about “a girl in a white blouse”. Yet the girl, Lyubasha, is far away and knows nothing about her beloved Vanya’s suffering… One of the best films about our Soviet past, featuring simple-hearted and good-natured heroes of the era of universal enthusiasm and faith in the happy future, will make you understand what they so infectiously laughed at and so “unchildishly” grieved over, will play the wonderful songs that the whole country had joined in singing upon the film’s release. Despite its naivet?, this classic of national comedy still continues to delight audiences and even outranked in a TV rating “Domestic Disturbance” (2001) with Hollywood star John Travolta…