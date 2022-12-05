IZ: Island Music Island Hearts

Not Available

Israel Kamakawiwo'ole has been Hawaii's biggest star in the past fifty years. His music his physical size ad most importantly, his aura; a proud Hawaiian man, full of love and life, permeated the Hawaii of the '90s to such a degree that when he died, the State Capitol had to be opened to allow his people to express the extent of their loss. The performances captured on Island Music, Island Hearts give everyone an opportunity to bask in the immense presence of IZ. Share precious moments with IZ as he joins friends at Waioli Tea House in Manoa Valley, performs with just his 'ukulele on beautiful Waimanalo Beach and in a concert among the pohaku at the historic Miloli'i fishing village on the island of Hawaii.