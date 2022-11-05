Not Available

J'ai tué Raspoutine

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Grigori Rasputin becomes a fixture of Russia's Imperial Court after saving the life of Alexei Nikolaevich, Tsarevich of Russia, the haemophiliac heir to the throne. However as war breaks out, Rasputin's enemies see him as a cause and plot fatal revenge against the Russian mystic.

Cast

Gert FröbeRasputin
Barbara KeeganPrince Felix Yusupov
Robert HosseinSerge Sukhotin
Geraldine ChaplinMounia Golovine
Ivan DesnyGrand Duke Alexander
Ira von FürstenbergPrincess Irina Yusupov

View Full Cast >

Images