J'ai tué Raspoutine

Grigori Rasputin becomes a fixture of Russia's Imperial Court after saving the life of Alexei Nikolaevich, Tsarevich of Russia, the haemophiliac heir to the throne. However as war breaks out, Rasputin's enemies see him as a cause and plot fatal revenge against the Russian mystic.
|Gert Fröbe
|Rasputin
|Barbara Keegan
|Prince Felix Yusupov
|Robert Hossein
|Serge Sukhotin
|Geraldine Chaplin
|Mounia Golovine
|Ivan Desny
|Grand Duke Alexander
|Ira von Fürstenberg
|Princess Irina Yusupov
