Jay Zulkarnain is an assault leader for Malaysia's elite and deadly special force known as the UTK (Unit Tindakhas), and he and his squad of operatives are every terrorist's worst nightmare. However, a mysterious terrorist has framed Jay for the murder of one of his squad members, and has also captured his sister Dian, who is an undercover agent. To save her sister, Jay must race against time to unravel the secret and reason as to why this terrorist is trying to destroy him.