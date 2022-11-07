Not Available

Jack el destripador de Londres

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

International Apollo Films

Several murders have taken place in London. All the victims are prostitutes and the murderer is using the same techniques as Jack the Ripper. Peter Dockerman, an ex-acrobat and husband of one of the victims is the prime suspect. But whoever the killer is has cannibalistic tendencies and if Scotland Yard doesn't solve the murders quickly the evidence just might be eaten!

Cast

Paul NaschyPeter Dockerman
Renzo MarignanoCommissioner Henry Campbell
Orchidea de SantisSandy Christian
Andrés ResinoWinston Darby Christian
Franco BorelliDetective Hawkins

