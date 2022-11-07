Jack el destripador de Londres

Several murders have taken place in London. All the victims are prostitutes and the murderer is using the same techniques as Jack the Ripper. Peter Dockerman, an ex-acrobat and husband of one of the victims is the prime suspect. But whoever the killer is has cannibalistic tendencies and if Scotland Yard doesn't solve the murders quickly the evidence just might be eaten!
|Paul Naschy
|Peter Dockerman
|Renzo Marignano
|Commissioner Henry Campbell
|Orchidea de Santis
|Sandy Christian
|Andrés Resino
|Winston Darby Christian
|Franco Borelli
|Detective Hawkins
