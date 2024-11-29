Not Available

Jack in Time for Christmas

  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Workerbee

Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the USA with just four days to make it back to the UK for Christmas. With time ticking away, Jack embarks on an incredible and, some would say, implausible journey involving planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs. Along the way, some of his famous friends join the fun, lending a hand (or hoof!) as Jack navigates the chaos of Christmas and tries to make it home in time.

Cast

Jack WhitehallJack Whitehall
Michael BubléMichael Bublé
Dave BautistaDave Bautista
Rebel WilsonRebel Wilson
Jimmy FallonJimmy Fallon
Daisy May CooperDaisy May Cooper

