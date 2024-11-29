Jack in Time for Christmas

Not Available

Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the USA with just four days to make it back to the UK for Christmas. With time ticking away, Jack embarks on an incredible and, some would say, implausible journey involving planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs. Along the way, some of his famous friends join the fun, lending a hand (or hoof!) as Jack navigates the chaos of Christmas and tries to make it home in time.