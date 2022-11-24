Jack to a King: The Swansea Story

Not Available

Jack to a King is a passionate portrait of the rise of Swansea City Football Club from near oblivion to the world stage of the Premier League. It is the story of a city and the people who made the club what it is today. An independent feature from film makers, Mal Pope and Edward Thomas, YJB Films’, Jack to a King is about more than just a football club, it is about a city that survives against all odds – through the Blitz, industrial decline and recession. It tells a universal story of how football plays into the lives of ordinary people. It touches on the Welsh attitude to defeat and victory and the relationship between sport and money. The story is told through the characters involved, capturing the rhythm of their lives and presenting a portrait of where they live. Through it all, there is one dream, one ambition which unites everyone – The Premier League.