Jackie Brown

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Romance

Miramax

Jackie Brown is a flight attendant who gets caught in the middle of smuggling cash into the country for her gunrunner boss. When the cops try to use Jackie to get to her boss, she hatches a plan—with help from a bail bondsman—to keep the money for herself. Based on Elmore Leonard's novel “Rum Punch”.

Pam GrierJackie Brown
Samuel L. JacksonOrdell Robbie
Robert ForsterMax Cherry
Bridget FondaMelanie Ralston
Michael KeatonRay Nicolette
Robert De NiroLouis Gara

