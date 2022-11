Not Available

Master chef Jacques Pepin celebrates the Festival of Lights with a French-inspired dinner. The menu includes consommé printanier followed by cold mousse of chicken and pistachios, with a mouth-watering veal roast with braised lettuce as the main course. And in a nod to the traditional Hanukkah potato latke, Pepin also prepares golden vegetable pancakes tempura. But be sure to save room for dessert: a stunning frozen citrus soufflé.