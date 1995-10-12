Someone does a nasty hatchet job on a San Fransisco big noise and the Assistant D.A. takes charge of the investigation. Through a web of blackmail and prostitution involving the Governor, an old lover of the law man emerges as a prime suspect and he has to deal with his personal feelings as well as the case.
|David Caruso
|David Corelli
|Linda Fiorentino
|Katrina Gavin
|Chazz Palminteri
|Matt Gavin
|Michael Biehn
|Bob Hargrove
|Richard Crenna
|Governor Edwards
|Angie Everhart
|Patrice Jacinto
