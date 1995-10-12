1995

Jade

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 12th, 1995

Studio

Paramount

Someone does a nasty hatchet job on a San Fransisco big noise and the Assistant D.A. takes charge of the investigation. Through a web of blackmail and prostitution involving the Governor, an old lover of the law man emerges as a prime suspect and he has to deal with his personal feelings as well as the case.

Cast

David CarusoDavid Corelli
Linda FiorentinoKatrina Gavin
Chazz PalminteriMatt Gavin
Michael BiehnBob Hargrove
Richard CrennaGovernor Edwards
Angie EverhartPatrice Jacinto

View Full Cast >

Images