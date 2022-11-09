Not Available

Both have the name Jadzia, besides the name they are also connected by a tennis racket. Jędruszewska is a champion of tennis courts, Maliczówna is an extremely charismatic owner of a sports store. Meanwhile, there is a fierce battle between two competing Warsaw companies selling sports equipment. The convergence of names and misunderstandings cause that the representative of the rival sports shop Jan Oksza confuses Jada. He tries to get the tennis champion to play their company's racket, but Jan takes Maliczówna for the champion. In the meantime, he acts as a sculptor, his friend. Among the gags and numerous misunderstandings between Jadzia Maliczówna and Jan Oksza germinate the feeling that eventually connects the two feuding companies.