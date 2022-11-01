Not Available

Jagannathan, (Sarath Kumar) fondly known as ‘Jaggubhai’. is an Indian Police Officer with sharp methods. His way of dealing the criminals strikes terror in the underground world. Tough is just an ordinary word to describe this upright, straight forward police officer. Jaggubhai is sent to Australia on an important mission to deal with anti social elements there. In Australia, Jaggubai meets Meena (Srisha) and they both fall in love with each other. Jaggubai fails in his mission for which he came to Australia and the brief romance with Meena also ends abruptly....