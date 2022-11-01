Don Gregor, the son of famous plastic surgeon Dr. Boris Gregor, begins to hang around with young criminal Vic Brady and carry a gun. The pair attempt an armed holdup, and when things start to go wrong Gregor accidentally kills a night watchman. Fearing that Gregor plans to turn himself in, Brady kills him and blackmails Dr. Gregor into giving him a new face.
|Herbert Rawlinson
|Dr Boris Gregor
|Steve Reeves
|Lt Bob Lauwrence
|Dolores Fuller
|Marilyn Gregor
|Timothy Farrell
|Vic Brady
|Bud Osborne
|Night Watchman
|Mona McKinnon
|Miss Willis
