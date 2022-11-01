1953

Jail Bait

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1953

Studio

Howco Productions Inc.

Don Gregor, the son of famous plastic surgeon Dr. Boris Gregor, begins to hang around with young criminal Vic Brady and carry a gun. The pair attempt an armed holdup, and when things start to go wrong Gregor accidentally kills a night watchman. Fearing that Gregor plans to turn himself in, Brady kills him and blackmails Dr. Gregor into giving him a new face.

Cast

Herbert RawlinsonDr Boris Gregor
Steve ReevesLt Bob Lauwrence
Dolores FullerMarilyn Gregor
Timothy FarrellVic Brady
Bud OsborneNight Watchman
Mona McKinnonMiss Willis

