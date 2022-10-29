Not Available

Jailbirds

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinema 13 Cooperativa

Four female convicts break out of prison, and during their escape they take hostage a bus full of young female tennis players. They drive the bus to the house of the judge who originally sent them to prison, where--since this is after all a women-in-prison picture--the hostages undergo various forms of physical and sexual abuse in various degrees of nudity.

Cast

Ines PellegriniTerry
Zora KerovaAnna (as Zora Keer)
Dirce FunariClaudine (as Patrizia Funari)
Ada PomettiErica
Lilli CaratiMonica Hadler

