Four female convicts break out of prison, and during their escape they take hostage a bus full of young female tennis players. They drive the bus to the house of the judge who originally sent them to prison, where--since this is after all a women-in-prison picture--the hostages undergo various forms of physical and sexual abuse in various degrees of nudity.
|Ines Pellegrini
|Terry
|Zora Kerova
|Anna (as Zora Keer)
|Dirce Funari
|Claudine (as Patrizia Funari)
|Ada Pometti
|Erica
|Lilli Carati
|Monica Hadler
View Full Cast >