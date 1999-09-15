Jakob the Liar

In 1944 Poland, a Jewish shop keeper named Jakob is summoned to ghetto headquarters after being caught out after curfew. While waiting for the German Kommondant, Jakob overhears a German radio broadcast about Russian troop movements. Returned to the ghetto, the shopkeeper shares his information with a friend and then rumors fly that there is a secret radio within the ghetto.
|Armin Mueller-Stahl
|Prof. Dr. Kirschbaum
|Hannah Taylor-Gordon
|Lina Kronstein
|Éva Igó
|Lina's Mother
|István Bálint
|Linas's Father
|Justus von Dohnányi
|Preuss
|Kathleen Gati
|Hocker
