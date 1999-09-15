1999

Jakob the Liar

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 15th, 1999

Studio

Global Entertainment Productions GmbH & Company Medien KG

In 1944 Poland, a Jewish shop keeper named Jakob is summoned to ghetto headquarters after being caught out after curfew. While waiting for the German Kommondant, Jakob overhears a German radio broadcast about Russian troop movements. Returned to the ghetto, the shopkeeper shares his information with a friend and then rumors fly that there is a secret radio within the ghetto.

Cast

Armin Mueller-StahlProf. Dr. Kirschbaum
Hannah Taylor-GordonLina Kronstein
Éva IgóLina's Mother
István BálintLinas's Father
Justus von DohnányiPreuss
Kathleen GatiHocker

View Full Cast >

Images