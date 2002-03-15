Jalla! Jalla!

Roro and Måns who are best friends, work at the park management and get to do all the shit jobs - clean up duck ponds and pick up dog poop. Roro's Swedish girlfriend Lisa wants to be introduced to his family but he refuses for a long time because of his Lebanese family traditions. When Roro finally decides to introduce Lisa to his family, he walks into the apartment full of relatives who are...
|Torkel Petersson
|Måns
|Tuva Novotny
|Lisa
|Laleh Pourkarim
|Yasmin
|Sofi Ahlström Helleday
|Jenny
|Fares Fares
|Roro
