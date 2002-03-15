2002

Jalla! Jalla!

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 15th, 2002

Studio

Memfis Film

Roro and Måns who are best friends, work at the park management and get to do all the shit jobs - clean up duck ponds and pick up dog poop. Roro's Swedish girlfriend Lisa wants to be introduced to his family but he refuses for a long time because of his Lebanese family traditions. When Roro finally decides to introduce Lisa to his family, he walks into the apartment full of relatives who are...

Cast

Torkel PeterssonMåns
Tuva NovotnyLisa
Laleh PourkarimYasmin
Sofi Ahlström HelledayJenny
Fares FaresRoro

View Full Cast >

Images