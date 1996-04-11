1996

James and the Giant Peach

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Release Date

April 11th, 1996

Studio

Allied Filmmakers

James' happy life at the English seaside is rudely ended when his parents are killed by a rhinoceros and he goes to live with his two horrid aunts. Daringly saving the life of a spider he comes into possession of magic boiled crocodile tongues, after which an enormous peach starts to grow in the garden.

Cast

Miriam MargolyesAunt Sponge / Glowworm (voice)
Joanna LumleyAunt Spiker
Pete PostlethwaiteOld Man
Susan SarandonMiss Spider (voice)
Richard DreyfussCentipede (voice)
Jane LeevesLadybug (voice)

