James and the Giant Peach

James' happy life at the English seaside is rudely ended when his parents are killed by a rhinoceros and he goes to live with his two horrid aunts. Daringly saving the life of a spider he comes into possession of magic boiled crocodile tongues, after which an enormous peach starts to grow in the garden.
|Miriam Margolyes
|Aunt Sponge / Glowworm (voice)
|Joanna Lumley
|Aunt Spiker
|Pete Postlethwaite
|Old Man
|Susan Sarandon
|Miss Spider (voice)
|Richard Dreyfuss
|Centipede (voice)
|Jane Leeves
|Ladybug (voice)
