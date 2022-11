Not Available

One of the defining elements of James Brown's career has always been his electrifying live shows and his performances at Montreux give ample evidence of this. This DVD focuses on his appearance at the 1981 festival and is undeniably one of his finest concerts with classic versions of "It's A Man's Man's Man's World", "Papa's Got A Brand New Bag", "I Got You (I Feel Good)" and "Sex Machine". As a bonus there are additional tracks from 1981 and 1995 included.