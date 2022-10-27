James Dean: Forever Young

Documentary of the brief but memorable career of the now iconic James Dean. Narrated by Martin Sheen, the film focuses much attention on his early work for television, and utilizes a variety of archival footage in order to tell the story of the young man who gained immortality with only three feature films to his credit.
|James Dean
|Himself (archive footage)
|Marilyn Monroe
|Herself (archive footage)
|Martin Sheen
|Narrator (voice)
|Elizabeth Taylor
|Herself (archive footage)
|Corey Allen
|Himself (archive footage)
|Pier Angeli
|Herself (archive footage)
