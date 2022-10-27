Not Available

James Dean: Forever Young

Documentary of the brief but memorable career of the now iconic James Dean. Narrated by Martin Sheen, the film focuses much attention on his early work for television, and utilizes a variety of archival footage in order to tell the story of the young man who gained immortality with only three feature films to his credit.

James DeanHimself (archive footage)
Marilyn MonroeHerself (archive footage)
Martin SheenNarrator (voice)
Elizabeth TaylorHerself (archive footage)
Corey AllenHimself (archive footage)
Pier AngeliHerself (archive footage)

