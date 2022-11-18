Not Available

Jamie Kennedy: Unwashed

  • Comedy

TV and film star Jamie Kennedy (Scream, Malibu's Most Wanted, The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, MTV's Blowin' Up) performs his first stand-up concert special, filmed before a sold-out audience at the San Jose Theater. Raunchier, edgier and more unpredictable than you've ever seen him, Jamie covers a wide variety of topics including his family, being an altar boy, cat sex and fluffers. Watch him mix it up with the crowd in a razor-sharp act featuring over 40 different voices, characters and impressions!

