Jan Schoonhoven - Beambte 18977

In his own lifetime, the works of Jan Schoonhoven (Delft, 1914 -1994) were compared to those of Swiss painter Paul Klee and Dutch painter Piet Mondriaan. The symmetric and yet mysterious white reliefs made out of carton and papier maché by the artist, are now auctioned for large sums at Sothebys's and Christie's. Jan Schoonhoven himself however lived a sober and modest life as state postal official no. 18977. Who was this man? During research the filmmakers found out that an important commissioned art work had disappeared from its wall at the Post Office in Delft. In the film his friend, artist Jan Henderikse sets out to find the lost work. An image of Schoonhoven's life, his mysterious character and the meaning of his art work starts to reveal itself.