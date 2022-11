Not Available

Janathipathyam movie is all about the communist party wins the assembly election but their proposed chief minister candidate loses the election. The party chief Bhattathirippadu suggests the name of R D Nayanar (Suresh Gopi) for the top post in Kerala. Nayanar, who was the former asst city police commissioner of Trivandrum has his own reasons to come back to the city. He has to take the revenge.