Jane's Addiction: Live Voodoo was recorded on Halloween night 2009 at Voodoo Experience in New Orleans. In front of a very enthusiastic crowd the original members of Jane's Addiction - Perry Farrell (vocals), Dave Navarro (guitar), Eric Avery (bass) and Stephen Perkins (drums) - performed a set of classic hits, including "Mountain Song", "Ted, Just Admit It", "Summertime Rolls", "Been Caught Stealing", etc.