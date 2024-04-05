Not Available

Janet Planet

  • Drama

Director

Annie Baker

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Present Company

In rural Western Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer of 1991 at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. As the months pass, three visitors enter their orbit, all captivated by Janet and her spellbinding nature. In her solitary moments, Lacy inhabits an inner world so extraordinarily detailed that it begins to seep into the outside world.

Cast

Julianne NicholsonJanet
Sophie OkonedoRegina
Elias KoteasAvi
Will PattonWayne
Abby HarriEmily
Mary ShultzDavina

View Full Cast >

Images