Janet Planet

In rural Western Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer of 1991 at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. As the months pass, three visitors enter their orbit, all captivated by Janet and her spellbinding nature. In her solitary moments, Lacy inhabits an inner world so extraordinarily detailed that it begins to seep into the outside world.
|Julianne Nicholson
|Janet
|Sophie Okonedo
|Regina
|Elias Koteas
|Avi
|Will Patton
|Wayne
|Abby Harri
|Emily
|Mary Shultz
|Davina
