Jarre in China is the first THX certified concert filmed in High Definition. The concert represents the beginning of China's "Year of France". Jean Michel Jarre returns to China after his 1981 concerts in China, where he was the first Western Musician to perform since the revolution, and his Hong Kong concert in March 1994. The concert was performed live in 5.1 Surround Sound and broadcast live to over 1 Billion Chinese viewers. Jean Michel Jarre was accompanied by 260 musicians, including The Beijing Symphony Orchestra, The Chinese National Orchestra, The Beijing Opera Chorus, and notable Chinese rock musicians. The DVD contains audio commentaries in French and in English by Jean Michel Jarre, 52 minute documentary Jean Michel Jarre in the Footsteps of the Last Emperor, 9 minute documentary Freedom of Speech featuring Cui Jian, photo gallery, and Jean Michel Jarre biography.