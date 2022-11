Not Available

Plotting to make some quick cash, conniving young Monya (Bharat Jadhav) targets the residents of a village caught in a feud with a neighboring community, but his plans are jeopardized when another youth who closely resembles him also arrives in town. As each boy is repeatedly mistaken for the other, they both must contend with the two villages' feverish rivalry over which will host a religious festival. Kedar Shinde directs this comedy.