This third film in the series follows a group of marine biologists attempting to capture a young great white shark that has wandered into Florida's Sea World Park. However, later it is discovered that the shark's 35-foot mother is also a guest at Sea World. What follows is the shark wreaking havoc on the visitors in the park.
|Dennis Quaid
|Michael 'Mike' Brody
|Bess Armstrong
|Kathryn Morgan
|Simon MacCorkindale
|Philip FitzRoyce
|Louis Gossett, Jr.
|Calvin Bouchard
|John Putch
|Sean Brody
|Lea Thompson
|Kelly Ann Bukowski
