1983

Jaws 3

  • Thriller
  • Horror

July 21st, 1983

MCA Theatricals

This third film in the series follows a group of marine biologists attempting to capture a young great white shark that has wandered into Florida's Sea World Park. However, later it is discovered that the shark's 35-foot mother is also a guest at Sea World. What follows is the shark wreaking havoc on the visitors in the park.

Cast

Dennis QuaidMichael 'Mike' Brody
Bess ArmstrongKathryn Morgan
Simon MacCorkindalePhilip FitzRoyce
Louis Gossett, Jr.Calvin Bouchard
John PutchSean Brody
Lea ThompsonKelly Ann Bukowski

