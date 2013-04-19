Jay And Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie

2013

When they can no longer stomach the ever-growing weed of suburban crime, Jay and Silent Bob take on the mantles of costumed avengers Bluntman and Chronic, smashing the super-villains they accidentally create! Can the Doobage Duo save their beloved Jersey 'burbs from their new arch enemies, The League of Shitters? While clearly not the comic book movie the world wants, GROOVY MOVIE is the comic book movie the world needs!