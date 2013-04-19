2013

Jay And Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie

  • Comedy

April 19th, 2013

Phase 4 Films

When they can no longer stomach the ever-growing weed of suburban crime, Jay and Silent Bob take on the mantles of costumed avengers Bluntman and Chronic, smashing the super-villains they accidentally create! Can the Doobage Duo save their beloved Jersey 'burbs from their new arch enemies, The League of Shitters? While clearly not the comic book movie the world wants, GROOVY MOVIE is the comic book movie the world needs!

Kevin SmithSilent Bob (voice)
Eliza DushkuLipstick Lesbian (voice)
Tara StrongCocknocker / Small Fry the Science Guy (voice)
Jon LovitzThe Mad Scientist (voice)
Ralph GarmanDick Head / Doc Brown (voice)
Neil GaimanAlbert the Manservant (voice)

