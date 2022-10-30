Not Available

The search for the intersection of the world's greatest musical art forms, classical and jazz, has been attempted many times by many great musicians and composers from Stravinsky to Gershwin, Bernstein to Cage and Goodman to Yo-Yo Ma. Finally, this melding of both genres has been accomplished with the star-studded concert from award-winning producer Larry Rosen, Jazz and the Philharmonic. The show was shot as part of the Jazz Roots concert series in Miami January 2013 and features world-class, award winning stars Bobby McFerrin, Chick Corea, Dave Grusin, Terence Blanchard and more exploring the music of composers Bach, Strauss, Copeland, Rodrigo, Gershwin, Mancini, Grusin, Corea and McFerrin.