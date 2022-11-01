JC in tha Hood

Not Available

JC IN THE HOOD is a story of religious redemption, following four lost souls in the inner city of Los Angeles. A prostitute, a ganbanger, an alcoholic, and a drug addict are all in need of spiritual guidance from big brother Jesus Christ. JC roams the hood unnoticed but ever present. All four people are eventually given a second chance to reddem themselves by accepting God into their everyday lives. JC; An uplifting story of hope and redemption proposing that everyone deserves a second chance to find and worhip God.