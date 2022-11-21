JDM Insider: Yokohama Street Drift

Not Available

A high velocity, in-depth look at the tuner scene shot on location in Japan. Features include; JDM Insider Vol. 2 features a visit with #Smokey# Nagata and his world-renowned tuning shop, #TOP SECRET#. A private, inside look at the crib of GT Racer, D1 Judge, and former mountain drifter, Manabu Orido. A special one-on-one interview with Takahiro Ueno, the president of T&E, known for his high-end style and technique. Then watch him flex his D1 style in front of upcoming drifters at the Nikko Circuit Kazama Auto Drift Day. Go hardcore Touge Drifting in a 600 HP Soarer at one of the original mountain drift spots. Then off to Yokohama to battle Yakuza bashers and avoid oncoming traffic in a wild all night city drift adventure.