Je m'appelle Denis Gagnon

Denis Gagnon, fashion designer, is putting the final touch on his latest collection. Confined in his basement, turned atelier, he instinctively assembles materials (glitters, Jersey, leather and silk). Denis returns to his home town of Alma (Lake Saint-Jean) where he meets up with family and old friends. During this visit home he shares his concerns, inspirations and perceptions as a creator. The "enfant terrible" of Canadian fashion is the subject of this new cinematic picture. Rather than solely focusing on the clothing, "My name is Denis Gagnon" is an intimate portrait of a complex character. Denis Gagnon presents himself as the artist behind enormous dark glasses.