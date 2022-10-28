Jean Claude Van Damme's Damn Van

Not Available

Mayor Thomas Knob (Ryan Carroll) plans to demolish the Paradise City hockey stadium to build his new mansion in its place. But Col. Luc Sloane (JCVD) and his son Kurt (Adam Smith) stumble onto his scheme which leads them into an action-packed, adrenaline-fueled race against time where Sloane's TimeCop daughter, Sarah (Risa Scott) tracks them down from the dystopian future Knob has created. It's up to the Sloane family and their damn van to battle through motorcycle ninjas, gangland assassins, a cyborg, and a serial killer (Cougar) in order to stop Mayor Knob once and for all!