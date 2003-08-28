2003

Jeepers Creepers 2

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 28th, 2003

Studio

Jeepers Creepers II

After 23 horrifying days of gorging on human flesh, an ancient creature known as the Creeper embarks on a final voracious feeding frenzy, terrorizing a group of varsity basketball players, cheerleaders and coaches stranded on a remote highway when their bus breaks down. The terrified group is forced to come together and do battle against the winged creature hell-bent on completing its grizzly ritual.

Cast

Ray WiseJack Taggart, Sr.
Jonathan BreckThe Creeper
Garikayi MutambirwaDeaundre 'Double D' Davis
Nicki AycoxMinxie Hayes
Eric NenningerScott 'Scotty' Braddock
Josh HammondJake Spencer

View Full Cast >

Images