Jeepers Creepers 2

After 23 horrifying days of gorging on human flesh, an ancient creature known as the Creeper embarks on a final voracious feeding frenzy, terrorizing a group of varsity basketball players, cheerleaders and coaches stranded on a remote highway when their bus breaks down. The terrified group is forced to come together and do battle against the winged creature hell-bent on completing its grizzly ritual.
|Ray Wise
|Jack Taggart, Sr.
|Jonathan Breck
|The Creeper
|Garikayi Mutambirwa
|Deaundre 'Double D' Davis
|Nicki Aycox
|Minxie Hayes
|Eric Nenninger
|Scott 'Scotty' Braddock
|Josh Hammond
|Jake Spencer
View Full Cast >