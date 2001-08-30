2001

Jeepers Creepers

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

August 30th, 2001

Studio

United Artists

A college-age brother and sister get more than they bargained for on their road trip home from spring break. When the bickering siblings witness a creepy truck driver tossing body bags into a sewer near an abandoned church, they investigate. Bad move! Opening a Pandora's Box of unspeakable evil, the pair must flee for their lives -- with a monstrous "shape" in hot pursuit.

Cast

Gina PhilipsPatricia 'Trish' Jenner
Justin LongDarius 'Darry' Jenner
Jonathan BreckThe Creeper
Patricia BelcherJezelle Gay Hartman
Eileen BrennanThe Cat Lady
Brandon Mychal SmithSgt. David Tubbs

