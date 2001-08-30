Jeepers Creepers

A college-age brother and sister get more than they bargained for on their road trip home from spring break. When the bickering siblings witness a creepy truck driver tossing body bags into a sewer near an abandoned church, they investigate. Bad move! Opening a Pandora's Box of unspeakable evil, the pair must flee for their lives -- with a monstrous "shape" in hot pursuit.
|Gina Philips
|Patricia 'Trish' Jenner
|Justin Long
|Darius 'Darry' Jenner
|Jonathan Breck
|The Creeper
|Patricia Belcher
|Jezelle Gay Hartman
|Eileen Brennan
|The Cat Lady
|Brandon Mychal Smith
|Sgt. David Tubbs
