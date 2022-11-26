Jeff Buckley - Grace Around The World

Not Available

Jeff Buckley's soaring falsetto was a beautiful freak, and force, of nature, its legacy still echoing in singers from Thom Yorke to Antony. Approximating the track list from his LP Grace, it's as thrilling as the original, with devastating performances from 1994 and 1995 that stretch nearly every phrase into cliffhanger improvisatory drama. And to see Buckley in all his self-possessed glory, trilling like a diva or waxing profound in a contrived TV interview, is to see an artist at his white-light peak.