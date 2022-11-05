Not Available

Jeff Buckley - Live in Chicago includes songs from Grace, classic cover tunes (from sources ranging from Nina Simone to the MC5!), a previously unavailable Buckley composition ("What Will You Say"), a previously unreleased instrumental version of "Vancouver," and between-the-songs on-stage banter. In addition to the full-length Chicago concert, the DVD edition of Live In Chicago features two extremely rare in-the-studio acoustic songs: "So Real" and "Last Goodbye" as well as the Electronic Press Kit (EPK) for Grace (which has been previously unavailable commercially), interactive menus, instant chapter access to songs and a discography of Jeff's Columbia Records releases.