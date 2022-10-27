Not Available

Jellyfish Eyes

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nishimura Motion Picture Model Makers Group

In present-day Japan, little Masashi moves from an evacuation center to a small village. There he will discover that every child has the ability to communicate with a fantastic creature, but they are being used in an evil plan to collect the children’s negative energy. Artist Takashi Murakami ‘s debut film is an amazing epic story that is an X-Ray of children’s hopes and fears with the artist’s unmistakable visual style.

Cast

Himeka AsamiSaki Amamiya
Masataka KubotaSeiryu / Blue Dragon
Asuka KurosawaShizuko Amamiya
Takumi SaitoNaoto Yukizuka
Shota SometaniByakko / White Tiger
Takuto SueokaMasashi Kusakabe

