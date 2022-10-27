Jellyfish Eyes

In present-day Japan, little Masashi moves from an evacuation center to a small village. There he will discover that every child has the ability to communicate with a fantastic creature, but they are being used in an evil plan to collect the children’s negative energy. Artist Takashi Murakami ‘s debut film is an amazing epic story that is an X-Ray of children’s hopes and fears with the artist’s unmistakable visual style.
|Himeka Asami
|Saki Amamiya
|Masataka Kubota
|Seiryu / Blue Dragon
|Asuka Kurosawa
|Shizuko Amamiya
|Takumi Saito
|Naoto Yukizuka
|Shota Sometani
|Byakko / White Tiger
|Takuto Sueoka
|Masashi Kusakabe
View Full Cast >