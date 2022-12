Not Available

JEMINA, THE MOUTAIN GIRL is playing with various elements : literary sterotypes of the F.Scott Fitzgerald novel, inflamed romantism of a Viennese waltz, idealized feminine beauty through lengthy shots, some white and some black, burst of color, intrusion of rose, and green. The film is mocking classic hollywood cinema and undertake the fundamental discontinuity of every film, of every filmic text. Pleasure of the text, pleasure of cinema.