2003

Jennifer's Shadow

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2003

Studio

Hybrid Pictures International

Willful young Jennifer Cassi travels to South America to claim the inheritance of her recently deceased twin sister Johanna's house. While there Jennifer must contend with her eccentric grandmother Mary Ellen Cassi, who has damned the family with an ancient curse. Jennifer immediately starts to suffer from scary visions of a sinister raven every time she goes to sleep.

Cast

Gina PhilipsJennifer Cassi / Johanna
Duilio MarzioDarío Baredevil
Nicolás PaulsRoberto
Faye DunawayMary Ellen Cassi

View Full Cast >

Images