Jennifer's Shadow

Willful young Jennifer Cassi travels to South America to claim the inheritance of her recently deceased twin sister Johanna's house. While there Jennifer must contend with her eccentric grandmother Mary Ellen Cassi, who has damned the family with an ancient curse. Jennifer immediately starts to suffer from scary visions of a sinister raven every time she goes to sleep.
|Gina Philips
|Jennifer Cassi / Johanna
|Duilio Marzio
|Darío Baredevil
|Nicolás Pauls
|Roberto
|Faye Dunaway
|Mary Ellen Cassi
