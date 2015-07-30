Jenny's Wedding

Jenny Farrell is getting married. But how will her straight-laced family react when they find out that the woman they thought was their daughter’s roommate is actually her fiancée? As the old-fashioned Farrells attempt to come to terms with the prospect of a surprise daughter-in-law, they face a difficult choice: either adapt with the times or risk being left behind.
|Katherine Heigl
|Jenny
|Tom Wilkinson
|Eddie
|Alexis Bledel
|Kitty
|Grace Gummer
|Anne
|Linda Emond
|Rose
|Matthew Metzger
|Michael
View Full Cast >