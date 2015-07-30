2015

Jenny's Wedding

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 30th, 2015

Studio

Merced Media Partners

Jenny Farrell is getting married. But how will her straight-laced family react when they find out that the woman they thought was their daughter’s roommate is actually her fiancée? As the old-fashioned Farrells attempt to come to terms with the prospect of a surprise daughter-in-law, they face a difficult choice: either adapt with the times or risk being left behind.

Cast

Katherine HeiglJenny
Tom WilkinsonEddie
Alexis BledelKitty
Grace GummerAnne
Linda EmondRose
Matthew MetzgerMichael

Images