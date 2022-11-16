Jenseits des Spiegels

Not Available

Julia moves with her family to the remote courtyard of her deceased sister. Despite the gruesome memory, she hopes for a reconciliation with her traumatic past. But for Julia her sister Jette remains omnipresent. She soon believes she hears her voice and increasingly has doubts about the alleged suicide. Julia tries to figure out what happened in the last days before Jette's death and identifies more and more with her. She believes that only one last desperate act can save them all. But evil has many faces.