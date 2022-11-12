Jericho Fever

Not Available

A group of terrorists bomb peace negotiations in Mexico. One of the terrorists contracts a fever disease during the attack. The terrorists flee across the border to the US and while they are in the process of crossing the border they committ a murder. The sick terrorist infects a large number of people in New Mexico, and the patients start dying as the doctors are unable to cure the disease. A female doctor from the Centers for Disease Control arrives in New Mexico. Together with an FBI agent she starts to search for the terrorists. But there are also others who are looking for the terrorists...