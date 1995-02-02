Jerky Boys: The Movie

When two unemployed telephone pranksters decide to use their vocal "talents" to impersonate a Chicago mob boss and curry favor with organized crime in New York, the trouble begins. It isn't long before Johnny and Kamal (the "Jerky Boys" of crank call fame) are wanted by the local mafia, the police, and their neighbor.
|Alan Arkin
|Ernie Lazarro
|William Hickey
|Don 'Uncle Freddy' Frederico
|Vincent Pastore
|Tony Scarboni
|Alan North
|Micky Crump
|Suzanne Shepherd
|Mrs. B
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Band Manager
